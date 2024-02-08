The most expensive cars to own and operate in 2024

It’s no secret that full-size trucks and SUVs are among the most popular vehicles in America, and their often high price tags have become somewhat of a meme among people familiar with the industry. Knowing that, it shouldn’t be surprising that two trucks and an SUV topped the list of the most expensive vehicles to own and operate.

Driver’s ed provider Zutobi rounded up the most- and least-expensive vehicles to run based on annual fuel and insurance costs. The beefy Ford F-150 Raptor equipped with optional 37-inch tires was the most expensive, followed closely by the GMC Sierra and Toyota 4Runner. The top 10 most expensive vehicles include:

While it’s important to note that the list focuses on specific configurations of these vehicles, the numbers are significantly higher than the models that made the cheapest to run list. Zutobi also didn’t factor in repair costs, which could add to the totals for some of the less reliable models. That said, the company did rate vehicles with the least expensive parts costs, with the Tesla Model S, Mitsubishi Outlander, and Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross coming in cheapest. The F-150 Raptor and GMC Sierra topped the list of the most expensive parts costs, followed by the Hyundai Sonata.

Registration fees didn’t play a role in the rankings, but Zutobi noted the states with the most annoying costs. Depending on the model, North Dakota could charge as much as $274 to register a vehicle, making it the most expensive. Oregon was second with up to $152 in fees, and Maryland came third. Arizona, Hawaii, and Mississippi were the three least expensive.