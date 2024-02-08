2025 Kia K5 gets new look, more power, and better tech in Chicago

Kia traveled to the 2024 Chicago auto show to unveil the updated 2025 K5. The brand's entry into the midsize sedan segment gets minor design tweaks, a new naturally-aspirated engine that delivers more horsepower, and a longer list of standard and optional driving aids.

If the updated design rings a bell, it's likely because we've already seen the South Korean-market version of the 2025 K5. The changes made to the car across the Pacific apply here as well, and they include lightning bolt-shaped daytime running lights called Star Map in Kia-speak, a redesigned lower bumper, and a thinner grille. Kia notes that the GT trim (pictured above) further stands out with fin-shaped inserts in the air dam. There are more updates out back: the light bar that runs across the hatch remains, but it now stretches down into the bumper.

Every trim level comes standard with a new 12.3-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, and some variants get a curved, single-pane display that combines the touchscreen and a 12-inch digital instrument cluster into one unit. The K5 can now receive over-the-air updates, and it offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across the range. Kia also redesigned the center console and the center stack.

"The newer the car, the smaller the engine" rule doesn't apply here. Kia replaced the 2024 K5's turbocharged, 1.6-liter four-cylinder with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four. It's rated at 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque, versus 180 and 185, respectively, for the turbo-four it replaces. Front-wheel-drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission come standard, and all-wheel-drive is optional on the GT-Line trim.

Positioned at the top of the range, the performance-oriented K5 GT carries on with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that's turbocharged to 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. It's bolted to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that spins the front wheels.

The base LXS trim gains more standard features, such as front and rear parking sensors and adaptive cruise control with a forward collision-avoidance assist function that includes junction turning and cyclist detection. Up next is the GT, which gets a Bose sound system, a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, a digital key, a heated steering wheel, and power-folding door mirrors. Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control, Highway Driving Assist technology, a Surround-View Monitor, and Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse are standard as well. Kia bundles a panoramic sunroof, LED interior lighting, and a 12-speaker Bose sound system into a Premium Package for the GT-Line.

Pricing and launch details will be released closer to the 2025 K5's on-sale date, which hasn't been announced yet.

Related Video