2024 Kia K5 gets a tiny update, correspondingly tiny price increase

Another year has gone by, so it's time for our annual Kia K5 update. There's one feature change, the front-wheel-drive version of the GT-Line trim making heated seats standard. This means every trim save the base LXS comes with either heated or ventilated front seats. Kia rechristened the Optima midsize sedan with the name K5 three years ago and we continue to wonder why the brand went through the trouble. Dealers moved 60,756 units in 2022, about 20% the number of Toyota Camrys sold over the same span and 43% of Altima sales, but still an impressive figure considering Kia treats the K5 like the sedan has to be ordered off a secret menu. Chevrolet moved 37,510 Corvettes last year, we see a lot more of those than K5s, and don't get us started on the love lavished on the Hyundai Sonata.

It's worth noting that there was a $200 midyear price increase in 2023 and the destination charge rose $30. MSRP changes for 2024 amount to $100 for all but the GT-Line trim, which goes up $200. Prices including the $1,125 destination are:

LXS: $26,515

GT-Line: $28,015

GT-Line AWD: $29,615

EX: $30,415

GT: $32,915

All trims but the GT are fitted with the a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder making 180 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, shifting through an eight-speed automatic. It achieves 31 miles per gallon combined on all FWD trims, 28 mpg combined in the GT-Line AWD. The GT gets a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 290 hp and 311 lb.-ft. of torque, that output sent through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. It makes 27 mpg combined.

Every trim of the well reviewed sedan includes convenience and safety features like lane keep assist, lane following assist, rear cross traffic collision avoidance, and blind spot collision avoidance. They also all have eight-inch touchscreen infotainment displays, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, support for two Bluetooth devices, dual-zone climate control, remote keyless entry, and remote start.

