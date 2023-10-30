Facelifted Kia K5 for South Korea previews evolved design language

The South Korean home market gets first crack at the facelifted Kia K5, the sedan once known as the Optima. Changes on the outside are relatively light, but the sum of their impact is larger than their parts. Although we can't be sure all of the items detailed here will make it to the U.S. version, this is a good preview of what we can expect for our market next year. Starting at the front, new DRLs frame a front fascia fitted with new headlights and a revised lower intake. Instead of a simple zig-zagging DRL that underlines the new headlights, the new DRL forks into a slash above the headlight and down into the bumper. Korean Car Blog said the treatment is called "Star Map Signature Lighting." As for that intake, its details are squarer than on the current car and fall into line with the language shaping Kia's growing range of EVs.

In back, the current car's thin, dotted, full-width LED taillights have also been altered. Instead of being full-width, the lamp units stop on either side of the rearview camera. Instead of a dashed line, solid strips of LED cut across the fender and trunk and also slash down into the fenders, nearly to the descending character line for the bumper. The diffuser-like insert sees the merest tweak, along with remade exhaust finishers.

Also for the outside, a few new wheel designs and a "Black Fit" package with plenty of black trim and black wheels. In the home market, the exterior color palette gains Moonscape Matte Grey and Wolf Grey.

Much more happening inside. Whereas the current K5 sports a familiar-looking instrument panel canted slightly toward the driver, the new IP retains the general shape but refines the details. The former gauge cluster turns into a 12.3-inch screen that gently curves into the 12.3 infotainment screen. Below that, a couple of knobs frame a narrow touchscreen for the climate control system. Below that, a new rotary shifter takes the place of the traditional handle, just behind a wireless charging pad. New tech overseas includes electric trunk actuation, OTA update capability, a digital key, compatibility with content streaming services, fingerprint authentication, and 5.1-channel sound for the premium audio system. Interior colors for the Korean market count Black, Martian Brown, and Sand.

Reinforcements to the body structure in places like the cowl, small changes to the wheel arches, and double-pane rear glass should improve refinement. Based on this preview, we don't expect changes to the powertrains. In the U.S., that means either a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder making 180 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, or a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 291 hp and 311 lb-ft.

Consensus seems to be the sedan heads our way next year as a 2025 model.