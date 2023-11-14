Porsche will overhaul the "Turbo" trims across its portfolio to improve consistency in aesthetics and differentiation from non-Turbo models, the company announced Tuesday. Going forward, Turbo models will be easier to tell apart from standard offerings of the same model, with emphasis being placed on the Porsche crest, which will no longer come in the standard gold color seen throughout the company's existing portfolio.

"For almost 50 years, the Turbo models have enjoyed an exalted position at Porsche," the company said in its announcement. "To emphasize their unique standing, Porsche is introducing distinct design elements to sharpen their look and distinguish them from other models in the range."

The highlight of this shift is Porsche's new metallic grey paint code dubbed "Turbonite." It will replace the gold in Porsche's crest on Turbo models and it will carry over to other trim components — both inside and out. While gold isn't going away completely — Porsche says it creates an "elegant, metallizing effect" — a satin finish layer will mute those elements to emphasize the Turbonite finish that will be found on all of Porsche's Turbo models, starting with the 2024 Panamera.

"From now on, the Turbo versions will exhibit a consistent appearance across all model lines – one that is elegant, high-quality and very special," said Michael Mauer, vice president, Style Porsche.

Down the road, this treatment will extend to components of the front fascia, wheels (either the spokes or aero inserts, depending on the model) and will be found on the steering wheel crest in each Turbo model's interior, Porsche says. Other interior components that may show off the new Turbonite finish include the switchgear, contrast stitching, door panel inserts and floor mats.

