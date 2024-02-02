Jeep Wagoneer S and Mazda Miata updates | Autoblog Podcast #817

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Electric, John Beltz Snyder. In the news, F1 snubs Michael Andretti, Jeep shows off the electric Wagoneer S, Mazda reveals the updated 2024 Miata, Mary Barra talks about future plug-in hybrids, and Rivian is set to reveal a new global product. In reviews this week, we've been driving the new Kia EV9, the Genesis Electrified GV70 and our long-term WRX. We also get a Spend My Money update, and help someone pick a replacement for a Cadillac CTS.
Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast #817
Rundown
- F1 rejects Michael Andretti's bid to join
- 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S EV revealed in photos
- 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata gets a ton of significant updates
- GM CEO Mary Barra promises shareholders more PHEVs
- Rivian planning 'worldwide product launch' on March 7
- Cars we're driving
- Spend My Money
Feedback
