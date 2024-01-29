2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee doesn't change, pricing is a mixed bag

Jeep prices often makes us feel like we're looking at Death Valley's moving rocks in Racetrack Playa before researchers understood what makes the boulders take off across the desert; we just want to ask, "How did they get over there?" But depending on which 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee you're interested in, good MSRP news might make the question moot. Let's start with the two changes to the automaker's rather popular SUV. For the entire lineup, the new standard wheel is an 18-inch aluminum unit with a polished and painted finish. The second change affects only the Overland and Summit trims, each costing $2,000 more due to eliminating their two-wheel-drive base versions.

That's it. Not that more was needed, the GC only launched for the 2022 model year and selling 244,597 units in the U.S. last year, its second-best sales performance in the past 20 years, only beaten by sales in 2021. MSRPs for 2024 otherwise don't budge from current pricing for the 2023 model year inventory. The figures after the $1,795 destination fee are:

Laredo A: $38,290

$38,290 Laredo: $41,830

$41,830 Laredo X: $42,580

$42,580 Altitude: $46,435

$46,435 Altitude X: $46,935

$46,935 Limited: $51,200

$51,200 Overland: $66,790

$66,790 Summit: $68,355

$68,355 Summit Reserve: $72,835

Choosing the four-wheel-drive version on trims that offer it adds $2,000, as does adding a third row to get the Grand Cherokee L. And white is the only free color, so factor another $595 to pay for a hue that pops.

So far, so boring, right? Except that when we compare 2024 Grand Cherokee prices to launch pricing for the 2023 model year, there's some good news and some "Call your bank" news. There were six trims priced at launch, three down on today. The Laredo A is new and can only be had in two-wheel drive, offering a lower price point to the lineup. Jeep announced the Laredo X and Altitude X last April, the X trims denoting the brand's familiar luxury-lite bundles. Relative to those early 2023 prices, the Laredo is only $640 more expensive, the Altitude only $535 more expensive. That's the good news. The Limited is where things start to grab attention, that trim $3,190 more than it was at the end of 2022, the Overland $8,690 more, the Summit $6,490 more, the Summit Reserve $4,490 more. These prices all buy the 3.6-liter V6, the only engine available; when the Hurricane inline-six makes its way to the Grand Cherokee, these prices are all but guaranteed to rise.

Matters are much the same on the 4xe side. Jeep has made a black 18-inch aluminum wheel standard fit on the Trailhawk; now the only wheel buyers can get from the factory, it was a $495 option last year. The other change is the 30th Anniversary Edition being renamed the Anniversary Edition. Dropping that "30th" drops the price, too. MSRPs for the 2024 Grand Cherokee 4xe hold steady with the latest 2023 pricing, except the Anniversary Edition is $1,005 less. Placed next to 2023 launch pricing, the entry 4xe, which used to be the Limited 4xe, hasn't changed. All but one of the rest are up between $900 and $3,000 over 2023 launch pricing, except for the Overland, which has run up by $5,600. The sums after the $1,795 destination fee are: