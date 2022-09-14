Following a slew of electric SUV announcements, Jeep is giving its existing electrified models a little love at the Detroit Auto Show. Both the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and Wrangler 4xe are getting new editions with unique trimmings. And in the case of the Wrangler, it represents a new entry point for the plug-in hybrid.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition

The Grand Cherokee's special edition (shown at top) is fitting for the Detroit Auto Show, since the original model launched at the same show in 1992 (though that was back when the show was still in January). That original Grand Cherokee literally smashed through the doors of the convention center (shown in the video above). This one is likely going to be quieter, mainly because it's a plug-in hybrid. The special edition is a $4,700 package on top of the cost of the 4xe, and it's distinguished by its body-color bumpers and cladding, black trim and 20-inch wheels, blue acents and dual exhaust. It also includes a number of nice features such as black leather, wireless phone charging, nine-speaker audio system, ventilated front seats and forward collision prevention systems that monitor intersections during turns. This version of the Grand Cherokee will be available to order later this year with deliveries coming early next year.