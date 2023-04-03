Jeep Grand Cherokee to get Laredo X and Altitude X packages

Mopar Insiders reports a familiar letter will soon return to the Jeep Grand Cherokee trim lineup, with Laredo X and Altitude X packages on the way. As is tradition, X will mark a more luxurious spot for both. Counter to tradition, the upgrades detailed so far won't be as luxurious as before. The Laredo X is said to add a single-pane sunroof for the two- and three-row models, and 18-inch fully painted aluminum wheels on the two-row model. The three-row Grand Cherokee already comes with that 18-inch wheel. Prices aren't available yet, but on the five-seat Grand Cherokee those options would add $890 for the wheels and $1,440 for the single-pane sunroof, boosting the $42,830 base price by $2,330.

It's possible there will be more on the way by the time the Laredo X reaches dealers. The 2021 Grand Cherokee Laredo X bundled a bunch more comfort goodies such as a heated steering wheel, heated, leather-trimmed seats, remote start, a power liftgate, and the 8.4-inch Uconnect system with navigation. The 2023 Laredo trim comes standard with the 8.4-inch UConnect, those other options require buying the the $1,545 Luxury Tech Group I Package.

The Altitude Package already spiffs up the Grand Cherokee with lots of black accents from the roof rails to the 20-inch aluminum wheels, and makes the Luxury Tech Group I Package part of the $47,935 base MSRP. MI says the Altitude X version will add the single-pane sunroof, also a $1,440 option here. Stepping back to the 2021 SUV again, the Limited X package — which sat above the Altitude, Altitude X, and Limited trims — threw in equipment like that sunroof, plus a sport hood, gloss black accents outside, special Heritage seats in black leather, and 20-inch wheels. So we wouldn't be surprised to hear there's more involved here as well once it's time to charge customers.

Dealers have been informed about what's coming, so if you have questions, salespeople are standing by.

