Porsche 911 996-generation goes off-road thanks to Danish coachbuilder

There's no shortage of companies that specialize in transforming the Porsche 911 into an off-roader, but most of these builds start with an older air-cooled model that costs a significant amount of money. Denmark-based coachbuilder KALMAR Automotive wants to make high-performance off-roading accessible to a wider audience, so it developed a kit that brings SUV-like updates to the newer 996-generation 911.

Known as the Rally Special-6 (RS-6), the build starts with a donor car that can be either a 911 Carrera, a 911 Carrera 4, or a 911 Turbo. KALMAR then installs a limited-slip differential and a redesigned suspension system that includes inverted front shock absorbers, specific springs, and new bushings. The changes also include a subframe kit that adjusts the car's roll center, a strut brace, and beefier driveshafts.

Underbody protection plates and 16-inch wheels wrapped by spiked Michelin tires complete the build. KALMAR notes that the RS-6 offers about 8.2 inches of ground clearance. While that's not quite Jeep Wrangler-like, it's on par with the second-generation Cayenne launched in 2010. The coupe tips the scale at around 3,200 pounds in spite of the add-ons. That's approximately 300 pounds more than a base 1999 911 equipped with a six-speed manual transmission and 200 pounds more than the same car fitted with the five-speed Tiptronic gearbox.

KALMAR explains it kept weight in check by gutting the interior. It removed parts it deemed non-essential, such as trim pieces and sound-deadening material, and replaced them with lighter components. Recaro front seats and a rear roll cage come standard. Buyers have several options to choose from such as different liveries and upholstery types, adaptive shock absorbers, hydraulic-lift shock absorbers that allow the driver to lower the ground clearance at the push of a button, and a roof rack designed to carry spare wheels as well as fuel cans.

The RS-6's technical specifications vary from build to build. Customers can choose to leave the drivetrain stock (the 1999 911 Carrera came with a 3.6-liter flat-six rated at 296 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, for example) or ask KALMAR for a tune that bumps the output over the 500-horsepower mark. Similarly, whether the RS-6 uses the six-speed manual or the automatic depends on what the buyer wants.

Pricing for the conversion starts at €45,000 (about $49,000) excluding the cost of the donor car. We suggest acting fast if you want one. The 996-generation 911 remains far more affordable than its air-cooled predecessors, but it's becoming increasingly sought-after by collectors.

Related video: