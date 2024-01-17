2024 Ram ProMaster EV unveiled with 162 miles of range

Ram has taken its first step into the EV segment by launching a battery-powered version of the ProMaster van. The model will be offered in two configurations, and its battery pack is integrated into the space below the cargo floor so going electric doesn't sacrifice interior volume.

The deliver model is available to order now, while 12- and 13-foot cargo variants will join the range later. The main difference between the two body styles is out back: delivery versions get a roll-up curtain, while cargo versions receive conventional side-hinged doors. Visually, only a handful of emblems set the EV apart from its V6-powered sibling. Ram even integrated the charging port behind the fuel filler door.

Built on a 159-inch wheelbase, the ProMaster EV uses a 110-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that zaps the front wheels into motion. Its output checks in at 268 horsepower and 302 pound-feet of torque, compared to 276 and 250, respectively, for the gasoline-burning van. Ram pegs range at up to 162 miles in city driving and quotes a 3,020-pound payload for the cargo model. The delivery model can haul 2,030 pounds. For context, the ProMaster V6 offers a 4,010-pound payload, and while fuel economy figures aren't available its 24-gallon fuel tank should comfortably unlock over 300 miles of driving range. We're told that the trade-off is that the EV delivers a low total cost of ownership.

Users will be able to charge at up to 150 kilowatts. They'll also get access to a software called Ram Telematics that helps fleet operators keep track of their vehicles and delivers real-time diagnostic data. Options include a surround-view camera and a 115-volt outlet.

Ram has opened the order book for the 2024 ProMaster EV, though pricing hasn't been announced. Looking ahead, the electric range will grow to include two roof heights, two cargo lengths, and two body styles. There's no word on whether a people-hauling model is on the way.

