Second-generation Cadillac XT5 leaked by Chinese patent office

Cadillac has a lot riding on the XT5; the crossover stands out as the brand's second-best-selling model. It's scheduled to enter its second generation soon, and images leaked out of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology have shown it without camouflage.

Spotted by CarBuzz, the pictures confirm that the next-generation XT5 gets a sharper-looking exterior design that borrows styling cues from other recent additions to the Cadillac range. Its front end looks more upright with smaller headlights and a grille that's thinner and wider, while its back end keeps the vertical lights but gets horizontal inserts integrated into the hatch and connected by a strip of bright trim.

Interestingly, the crossover's basic proportions haven't significantly changed, though the character lines on both sides have been toned down and the D-pillars get a piece of black trim that gives the roof a floating effect. Images of the interior weren't leaked, so we don't know how it compares to the current-generation model launched for 2017, but we're expecting a major overhaul in terms of design and technology.

Similarly, it's too early to tell what's under the hood. The 2024 XT5 comes standard with a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Alternatively, the tried-and-true 3.6-liter V6 rated at 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque is offered at an extra cost. Front-wheel-drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission come standard, and all-wheel-drive is optional.

Cadillac hasn't commented on the next-generation XT5, and it hasn't announced when it will unveil the crossover yet. One detail to keep in mind is that the leaked images show the variant that will be sold on the Chinese market. The brand might make market-specific changes inside, outside, or under the hood, so what you see in our gallery isn't necessarily what you'll get when the model reaches American dealers.