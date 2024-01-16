Auctions

Ford auctioning the first 2024 Mustang Dark Horse for charity

The sale's proceeds will be donated to JDRF

Jan 16th 2024 at 9:24AM
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse action front three quarter mid
Ford has a long track record of selling the first example of a desirable model to benefit a charity. It teamed up with Barrett-Jackson to launch its first charity auction of 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona, and the high bidder will win the first Mustang Dark Horse while funding a good cause.

VIN 001 has already been configured, so the highest bidder won't get to choose what it looks like. It's finished in Blue Ember Metallic (a color that doesn't appear on Ford's configurator) with a black and blue interior, according to Barrett-Jackson, and it's equipped with several features found on the list of options. It notably comes with a painted hood, racing stripes, and vinyl-upholstered Recaro seats with micro-suede inserts. The optional Handling Package, which adds equipment like adjustable strut top mounts and a rear spoiler, is included as well.

Like every Dark Horse, the first example built is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 rated at 500 horsepower and 418 pound-feet of torque. Buyers will get to choose between a six-speed manual and a 10-speed automatic, but VIN 001 gets three pedals; we don't think the winner will mind. Six-piston Brembo front brake calipers that grip massive 14-inch rotors and Pirelli Trofeo RS tires keep the eight-cylinder's power in check.

Ford charges $61,725 including a $1,595 destination charge for the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse. Barrett-Jackson hasn't revealed how much it expects VIN 001 to sell for, but the coupe will likely go for far more than the aforementioned figure because it's being auctioned for charity. JRDF, a non-profit organization that funds research into type 1 diabetes, will receive 100% of the hammer price. If you want to own the first Dark Horse, you can either travel to Scottsdale or register to bid online. The auction starts on January 27, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

Barrett-Jackson helped Ford sell the first seventh-generation Mustang for $565,000 in January 2023. The proceeds benefited JRDF as well.

