CES 2024 Editors' Picks

Over the past few years, CES has become something of an auto show. This year's event might not have been as big for cars as years past, but there was still plenty to see, whether that included modular vans or even flying vehicles from traditional car companies. And so we had the Autoblog editorial team vote on their favorite reveals of the show. Read on to see our picks.

VinFast Wild 10

5. VinFast VF Wild The VinFast VF Wild has got it going on. It looks good, it’s electric, it’s in the increasingly competitive midsize segment, the interior is unique and upscale. Heck, it even has a powered midgate. There’s nothing not to like about the Wild … except that I’m not convinced of VinFast’s ability to produce a problem-free product yet. – Senior Editor, Green, John Snyder

Image Credit: James Riswick

Kia PBV Concept Lineup Image Credit: Kia

PV5 Concept Image Credit: Kia

PV1 Concept & PV5 Concept Docking Image Credit: Kia

PV1 Concept; PV7 Concept Docking Image Credit: Kia

4. Kia PBV I love the entire concept of the PBV. The end-consumer case is still a little vague, but the way this little utility van ecosystem is designed to scale really makes the possibilities endless. Imagine having a fleet of them as automated runabouts at a large resort or golf course, or moving VIPs around a large international airport. The modularity of it is really impressive. Just think; in 10 years, Kia's own facilities may be crawling with highly-specialized PBVs helping put together whatever they think of next. – Associate Editor Byron Hurd

Mullen Five RS

3. Mullen Five RS I haven’t particularly cared for much of the cars Mullen has revealed so far, but the Five RS caught my attention. It might technically be a performance version of an SUV, but it looks rather wagon-like with its extra-low ride height, and I just love how outwardly aggressive the styling is. I don’t hold any extra love for the interior, but the motor and battery specs sound promising (and scintillating with 1,000 horsepower). Now Mullen just needs to figure out how to make it a reality. – Road Test Editor Zac Palmer

Honda Space-Hub

2. Honda Space-Hub We like vans at Autoblog, and the Space-Hub is a cool one. It channels some of Honda's long-term styling strengths; particularly that of being clean and functional, with just enough funkiness. I'm not so sure about the lack of any rear window, since I still appreciate an actual mirror, even if the rear window is a bit small, but on the whole, it's a neat design that should be super useful. I'm definitely curious to see how it manifests in a production vehicle. – News Editor Joel Stocksdale

Honda 0 Series saloon 3

