Mini 'Takes the States' is ready to rally again this summer

The Mini brand has gone to great lengths — literally — during the past two decades to embrace and entertain its loyal following by sponsoring cross-country caravans to celebrate its products and customers. This summer, the caravan reforms once again.

Officially called “Mini Takes the States,” the rally in mid-July is scheduled to embark from Albuquerque, N.M., and finish eight days later in Seattle. Visiting five states and nine cities, several hundred drivers and their passengers are expected to join the caravan for part or all of the journey.

MTTS, as it's become known as to Mini fans, first rolled out in 2006, with Mini USA using it as a way to celebrate the introduction of the first, hardcore GP edition of its high-performance John Cooper Works model.

It has since become a biennial event, with each rally taking a different route around the U.S.

It's not competitive. The idea is to connect Mini owners and let them share their enthusiasm about the brand and their experiences with it. Mini plans festivities along the route and usually a “Rally Finale” on the final evening. As far as expenses — hotels, most meals — participants are on their own, although breakfasts and some evening events with food are provided by Mini. The idea is to create positive publicity and “good feelings” for the brand, and to sell more Minis.

Since Minis are, at the end of the day, automobiles, service may be required along the MTTS route. Technicians are on hand to perform repairs like engine computer diagnostics, light bulb replacements, tire changes, and other non-major work.

Participants will initially head north from New Mexico through Colorado and Utah to Salt Lake City. Continuing through Big Sky country, MTTS 2024 will stop in Bozeman and Missoula, Mont., then head west to Spokane, Wash. From there, drivers will cruise southwest through the scenic mountains and valleys of Yakima, Wash., winding up in Seattle.

“We’re excited to reconnect with our Mini owners nationwide to foster current relationships, forge new friendships and make lasting memories, this time in some of our incredible and majestic western states,” said Mike Peyton, vice president and "chief motorer" for Mini of the Americas, in a press release. “Knowing the special nature of this event for our community, we’ve curated an extraordinary adventure that promises an unforgettable experience."

Two years ago, MTTS 2022 kicked off in Burlington, Vt., and concluded in Spartanburg, S.C., after eight days on the road and 1,700 miles. More than 2,000 people joined in at different points in the drive and showed off their 800 Minis along the way.

This year’s mobile party is to begin July 13. Updates will be posted here at Mini's website, and the video below recaps the 2022 rally: