2025 Mazda CX-70 debuts January 30

Mazda's original stated plan was to launch the CX-70 toward the end of 2023 as a two-row SUV for the 2024 model year. Around six months ago, that changed, Mazda announcing the new entry in a segment it hasn't contested for more than a decade — ever since the demise of the CX-7 — would be delayed a few months to early spring of this year. What's more, the formerly 2024 CX-70 would become the 2025 CX-70. This follows the pattern of Mazda's last two big launches, the CX-50 arriving in early 2022 as a 2023 offering, the CX-90 arriving in early 2023 as a 2024. We've only been waiting on a date, now we have it. Reddit user Mako3232 spotted the five-seater on the Vehicles page at Mazda's Canadian website. Clicking the image of an SUV under a tarp invites visitors to "Join us as we unveil the first-ever Mazda CX-70" on January 30 at 11 a.m. EST.

The consensus is that this will be a widebody version of the CX-60 sold in Europe (pictured above), powered by the same engines used in the CX-90. Last month, AutoGuide unearthed documents Mazda filed with the California Air Resources Board about CX-70 powertrains, the papers showing two variants of a turbocharged 3.3-liter inline-six and 2.5-liter four-cylinder plug-in hybrid, all shifting through an eight-speed transmission and featuring all-wheel drive. We don't know power and torque figures yet. In the CX-90, the top 3.3-liter makes 340 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque on premium gas, the second makes 280 hp and 332 lb-ft. The 2.5-liter PHEV makes 323 hp and 369 lb-ft combined. The EPA still hasn't listed fuel economy figures for this one, but it can go an estimated 26 miles on a charge.

With the CX-50 starting just over $30,000 and the CX-90 starting just over $40,000, there's a natural MSRP divide for the CX-70 to occupy. Same goes for the CX-70's attitude and dynamics. We called the CX-50 "the fun and fashionable choice." And after our First Drive of the CX-90, we said that with "excellent driving dynamics, classy interiors, strong powertrains and good value, the CX-90 should be high on anyone's shopping list, whether they're looking at mainstream or upscale brands. It's a strong competitor in a big field. But perhaps more importantly, it has great bones that Mazda will be able to rearrange for other products that should be just as good." That's a lot of good ingredients for making a tweener. We're looking forward to January 30.