Refreshed Porsche 911 expected with 3.6-liter flat-six and the first hybrid

The latest refresh applied to the 992-series Porsche 911 isn't far away from a public debut. Believed to be called the 992.2-series, we've already been privy to updates such as active vertical louvers in a new front intake design, new headlights with integrated turn signals, and a new rear bumper with reworked exhaust outlets. A report from Georg Kacher at Car and Driver posits the new coupe should arrive "within the next six months," and it will eventually become the first-ever hybrid 911 in the lineage. Before we get to that, though, Porsche's reworking engines in the standard lineup. The 3.0-liter flat-six in the entry-level Carrera is said to gain 11 horsepower and 16 pound-feet of torque after the refresh, to reach 390 hp and 347 lb-ft. The engine in the Carrera S sees an almost equal boost of 11 ponies and 16 lb-ft to 454 hp and 406 lb-ft.

The Carrera S and the Carrera GTS are supposed to get 48-volt mild hybrid assistance. The GTS will pair this tiptoe toward electrification with a larger-displacement engine, a 3.6-liter flat-six instead of today's 3.0-liter. Signaling big plans for this motor, Kacher says the 3.6-liter will replace not only the 3.0-liter in the regular Carreras, but also the 4.0-liter flat-six in the GT3 ,GT3 RS, and the S/T in the name of achieving European emissions compliance. In its first application on the market in the GTS, though, it is expected to make 483 hp and 413 lb-ft, a change of 10 more horses and 7 fewer pound-feet compared to the current GTS. Still in the non-GT lineup, the Turbos downsize from their 3.7-liter to a reworked and more frugal 3.6-liter.

It appears the twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine will live on in the hybrid model, which won't be a plug-in and is probably 18 months to two years away from market launch. Developed with Rimac, the so-called T-HEV system adds a very small, high-performance battery on a 400-volt architecture to charge an electric motor underneath the fuel tank making up to 90 hp and 129 lb-ft. Engine power and regen braking keep the battery topped up, a generator-motor integrated with the engine out back fills in power delivery valleys while the turbos spool and runs ancillaries. According to sources, two variants would provide a couple of steps between the Carrera and the Turbo. One hybrid would make combined output of 478 hp and 475 lb-ft, the other would raise that to 528 hp.

Check out the C/D piece for more details on the 992.2, like plans for a rawer GT3 and a new hybrid 911 GT2 RS with 800 hp or more.

