2024 Ford Bronco prices up again, but only by a little this time

Since automakers have gotten bashful about announcing model-year changes and pricing, we've taken to scanning configurators for changes. Just when we thought car prices were healing, we landed on the 2024 Ford Bronco and noticed a small increase of $200 on most models. Lest we forget, Ford raised 2024 Bronco prices in August by anywhere from zero dollars on the base trim to $2,625 on the Bronco Raptor, the average change about $1,000; that came after Ford had raised prices on the tail end of 2023 Bronco production, too. So these new bumps come on top of the August adjustments. The most recent MSRPs and their differences from August, after the $1,895 destination fee, are:

2-door

Big Bend: $41,025 (No change)

Black Diamond: $44,725 ($200)

Heritage: $49,950 ($200)

Badlands: $51,490 ($200)

Wildtrak: $62,120 ($200)

Heritage Limited: $71,580 (No change)

4-door

Big Bend: $41,765 (No change)

Black Diamond: $45,265 ($200)

Outer Banks: $49,835 (No change)

Heritage: $50,870 ($200)

Badlands: $52,780 ($200)

Everglades: $57,615 ($200)

Wildtrak: $62,660 ($200)

Heritage Limited: $73,000 (No change)

Raptor: $91,930 ($560)

For 2024, all Broncos to get a 12-inch infotainment system running Sync 4 as standard, the previous eight-inch screen no more. The Badlands trim gets Ford's heavy duty modular front bumper as stock fit. The Everglades trim with all its off-road accessories returns this year. And Ford Performance now offers sets of Method Race wheels as official accessories. Those wheels are only offered in 17x8.5-inch spec, which Ford notes is not meant for the Raptor, and they can be had in gray, black, bronze or white. If you're interested, a set of four will run $1,820.

The Bronco Raptor (pictured) adds a new Code Orange package that costs $2,495 for splashy accents inside and out. Orange, gray and black graphics run across the fenders, doors and hard top. The beadlock rings on the 17-inch Dark Carbonized Gray wheels and the tow hooks also get dashes of orange, and Code Orange seat belts can be purchased for $395. If orange isn't your thing, Ford has added bright metallic Velocity Blue and Shelter Green that looks like a dark metallic olive to the exterior palette. All Raptors will now be available with body-color fender flares, too.

