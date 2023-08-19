2024 Ford Bronco gets priced, with some MSRPs rising by $240 to $2,625

Ford outlined changes to the 2024 Bronco earlier this month, leaving out the new prices. After the automaker opened order books and updated the Bronco configurator, we now have MSRPs for 2024. These recently rose for the tail end of 2023 production, and they're mostly up again. First, the Bronco Base trim is no more, yet another entry-level steed culled from the herd, something automakers are doing rather frequently. The obvious effect is to raise the base price to get into a Bronco. At the beginning of August, a two-door Base cost $36,785 after the $1,895 destination fee, a four-door Base ran $39,935. Next up comes the Big Bend trim, which hasn't changed price for two- or four-door forms since the price changes earlier this month. The two-door Big Bend starts at $41,025, the four-door at $41,765, both sums representing a $4,240 increase over the departed Base.

Almost all trims above that have gone up since early August. The latest MSRPs after the $1,895 destination, and their changes from the last 2023 pricing, are:

2-door

Big Bend: $41,025 (No change)

Black Diamond: $44,525 ($1,130)

Heritage: $49,750 ($750)

Badlands: $51,290 ($1,250)

Wildtrak: $61,920 ($1,250)

Heritage Limited: $71,580 ($240)

Bronco watchers will notice that the two-door Outer Banks trim is also gone.

4-door

Big Bend: $41,765 (No change)

Black Diamond: $45,265 ($1,130)

Outer Banks: $49,835 (No change)

Heritage: $50,670 ($1,180)

Badlands: $52,580 ($1,250)

Everglades: $57,415

Wildtrak: $62,460 ($1,250)

Heritage Limited: $73,000 ($620)

Raptor: $91,370 ($2,625)

As previously reported, part of the extra money pays for all Broncos to get a 12-inch infotainment system as standard, the previous eight-inch screen no more. The Badlands trim gets Ford's heavy duty modular front bumper as stock fit. The Everglades trim with all its off-road accessories returns this year. And Ford Performance now offers sets of Method Race wheels as official accessories. Those wheels are only offered in 17x8.5-inch spec, which Ford notes is not meant for the Raptor, and they can be had in gray, black, bronze or white. If you're interested, a set of four will run $1,820.

The Bronco Raptor (pictured) adds a new Code Orange package with accents inside and out. At the back are checked orange, gray and black graphics across the fenders, doors and hard top. The beadlock rings and tow hooks also get a splash of orange along with the seatbelts inside. If orange isn't your thing, Ford has added a bright metallic Velocity Blue and Shelter Green, which is a sort of dark metallic olive color, as options. All Raptors will now be available with body-color fender flares, too.