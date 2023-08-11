2024 Ford Bronco Raptor gets colorful new options

With a few years of steady special editions and trim levels, it's not a huge surprise that updates for the 2024 model year – the fourth of the current Bronco – Ford has kept updates a bit more modest. But there are fun new additions and some slight tweaks across the range that we can share.

The Bronco Raptor gets most of the love this year, and it's all about color. A new Code Orange package adds a variety of accents inside and out. At the back are checked orange, gray and black graphics across the fenders, doors and hard top. The beadlock rings and tow hooks also get a splash of orange along with the seatbelts inside. If orange isn't your thing, Ford has added a bright metallic Velocity Blue and Shelter Green, which is a sort of dark metallic olive color, as options. All Raptors will now be available with body-color fender flares, too.

Regular Broncos get some attention, too. Firstly, the Everglades trim with all its off-road accessories returns this year. All Broncos now get a 12-inch infotainment system as standard (including Raptor). The Badlands trim now has the modular steel bumper as standard, too. And Ford Performance now offers sets of Method Race wheels as official accessories. Those wheels are only offered in 17x8.5-inch spec, which Ford notes is not meant for the Raptor, and they can be had in gray, black, bronze or white. If you're interested, a set of four will run $1,820, and they're available now.

Pricing for the 2024 Ford Bronco as well as some of these new packages and features, haven't been announced yet. But they should be just around the corner, as order banks for the 2024 model opens August 16. So if you're ready to snag one, that's when your local Ford dealer will be able to order one for you.

