2024 Subaru WRX gets more standard features and higher price

Subaru has released pricing information for the full 2024 WRX range. The base, Premium, Limited, and GT trim levels carry over from the 2023 model year, but the lineup grows with a new variant named TR (short for "Tuner Ready") that gets an array of track-ready updates.

Beyond the new trim level, Subaru is making a handful of small changes to the WRX for 2024. The base model is no longer available with a continuously variable transmission (CVT); it's exclusively offered with a six-speed manual transmission, which we're sure no one will make a fuss about. Regardless of transmission, every 2024 WRX comes standard with the Japanese brand's EyeSight suite of electronic driving aids that bundles features such as adaptive cruise control with lane centering, automatic emergency braking, and pre-collision brake assist.

EyeSight was only offered on CVT-equipped models through 2023. Stick-shift compatibility is a relatively recent development. Finally, every WRX trim level comes standard with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility (2023 and older models got a wired connection)

Pricing for the full range (including a surprisingly reasonable $1,120 destination charge) is as follows:

WRX (six-speed manual-only): $33,855 ($2,230 more than in 2023)

WRX Premium (six-speed manual): $35,755 ($1,630 more than in 2023)

WRX Premium (CVT): $37,105 ($930 more than in 2023)

WRX Limited (six-speed manual): $40,135 ($1,620 more than in 2023)

WRX Limited (CVT): $41,685 ($920 more than in 2024)

WRX TR (six-speed manual-only): $42,775 (new for 2024)

WRX GT (CVT-only): $45,335 ($920 more than in 2024)

Standard equipment for the base WRX includes an 11.6-inch touchscreen for the StarLink infotainment system, 17-inch wheels wrapped by summer performance tires, automatic LED headlights, and hill-start assist. Buyers have a single option package to choose from: priced at $1,865, it adds an 11-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a moonroof to the Premium model equipped with the six-speed stick.

There are no mechanical changes to report, meaning power comes from a turbocharged, 2.4-liter flat-four tuned to develop 271 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 258 pound-feet of torque from 2,000 to 5,000 rpm. All-wheel-drive, one of the model's defining features, comes standard.

Subaru dealers across the nation will begin receiving the 2024 WRX in January 2024.

