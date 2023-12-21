2024 Buick Envision reportedly delayed, stripped of Super Cruise

It appears the Chevrolet Traverse isn't the only GM product trying to climb out of production hell. Remember, Chevy had to delay the start of production for the all-new third-generation 2024 Traverse, leading to the second-gen 2023 model carrying over for a brief spell as the Traverse Limited until the all-new SUV comes off the line in real numbers. According to GM Authority, Buick is in similar straits with the 2024 Envision. The automaker showcased a range of subtle cosmetic updates and some tech enhancements for the SUV over the summer, providing enough detail to be a little more than a tease, a little less than a debut. At that time, the 2024 Envision was meant to be on sale before the end of this year. Now GMA says the market launch for the 2024 Envision has been pushed back to late 2024 for as-yet-unknown reasons.

This timeline marks the third delay. Just one month after the June reveal online, GMA wrote that the original October date for the start of production had been moved to December 11. Dealers began submitting orders at the end of September in anticipation of October production. Sometime after the October deadline passed, a November update claimed production would commence in the first quarter of 2024. We imagine the late 2024 date could move again, perhaps forward; that's a year out, it's possible GM gets good news before then.

What's more, GMA also reports the 2024 Envision won't come with Super Cruise. This was going to be the first Buick with GM's hands-off driving feature, but again, for undisclosed reasons, plans have changed.

What we're pretty sure we can expect whenever the refreshed Envision arrives is a new front end with a bigger grille positioned lower on the front fascia, bright trim, and the new Buick emblem on the hood. The headlights are now integrated into the bumper, LED daytime running lights replace the outgoing Envision's headlights. The revamped look brings the Envision in line with other recent additions to the Buick range, like the Encore. Because Buick released a single photo for the summer reveal, we still have no idea what the Envision's back end and interior look like.

The change in plans could mean a reworked trim lineup for the holdover. According to early figures from Autodata, the 2024 Envision will only come in three all-wheel-drive trims, Preferred, Sport Touring, and Avenir. This change would eliminate all the front-wheel-drive trims available in 2023 across the Preferred, Essence, and Avenir trims. MSRP data shows 2024 Envision pricing will come down by about $2,000 on all but the Avenir trim, which rises about $460.