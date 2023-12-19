Carryover 2024 Chevy Traverse Limited sold alongside all-new 2024 Traverse

Various factors including the UAW strike have led to the second-generation Chevrolet Traverse getting a stay of execution and rolling into the 2024 model year. To prevent confusion with the all-new third-generation 2024 Chevy Traverse, the second-gen will be known as the 2024 Traverse Limited. No special badging will give the game away and prices don't change, this is just a familiar way to keep the dealer pipeline stocked. The Chevy Silverado pickup played the same trick, as did the Malibu (called the Malibu Classic) and the Nissan Rogue (called the Rogue Select) when their situations called for it. An automaker spokesperson confirmed the move, telling Car and Driver the Traverse Limited is only going on the market "for a short period" before the new SUV arrives "in early 2024."

In the U.S., the only change is rationalization of the LT trims. They've been separated into LT Cloth and LT Leather, they'll be LT for 2024, fitted with cloth as standard equipment, leather as an option. The situation is a little different in Canada, where trims hold steady but all-wheel-drive is the only choice. MSRPs as of writing, including the $1,395 destination charge, are:

LS: $35,915

$35,915 LT: $38,440

$38,440 RS: $46,440

$46,440 Premier: $48,595

$48,595 High Country: $53,395

Those prices get the SUV in front-wheel drive, going to AWD costs between $1,600 and $3,800 depending on trim. Every Traverse and Traverse Limited is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 making 310 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque, shifting through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

If GM Authority can be believed, the outlet's preview of pricing for the third-generation 2024 Traverse reveals increases almost totally in line with expectation for all-new and improved model. Such monies pay for a more powerful engine, that being a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 328 hp and 326 lb-ft, output numbers that are not only better than the 3.6-liter V6, they're better than GM's initial estimates of 315 hp and 317 lb-ft given to us at the Traverse debut.

GMA's reported MSRPs after destination for a four-strong trim range are:

LS: $38,995 ($3,080)

$38,995 ($3,080) LT: $41,395 ($2,955)

$41,395 ($2,955) Z71: $47,795 (New)

$47,795 (New) RS: $55,595 ($9,155)

The changes from the 2023 Traverse are in parentheses. The one surprise is the RS trim. The RS is the top trim we've been told about so far, it's possible it will absorb part of the current Premier and High Country feature set, or there could be more trim juggling to do. We'll have to wait for official numbers and information from Chevrolet about what's happening.

