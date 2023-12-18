2024 Infiniti Q50 prices up $475, start at $44,200

The Infiniti Q50, like some small geologic formation, carries its graceful, aged sculpture into 2024 fearless and unchanged. Whereas in 2023 Infiniti added a new interior color, included Infiniti Premium Care, and increased prices, 2024 only sees higher prices. MSRPs are up $400 and the destination charge rises $75 to $1,150, for an additional premium of $475. Starting sums including destination are:

Q50 Luxe: $44,200

$44,200 Q50 Sensory: $49,900

$49,900 Q50 Red Sport 400: $58,050

Every Q50 is powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, the Luxe and Sensory trims making 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, the Red Sport 400 making the eponymous 400 hp and 350 lb-ft. As standard, all send their power to the rear axle through a seven-speed automatic. Sending power to the front axle adds $2,000.

The Black Opal Edition Package that we expected to be of limited supply returns for 2024. Its black opal iridescent paint job shifts from black to blue to green to purple depending on the light and viewing angle. The paint is matched with satin black badging and an exposed carbon fiber trunk spoiler, adding $2,200 to the price of the sole trim it's available on, the Q50 Red Sport 400. The package traces its lineage to the legendary iridescent Midnight Purple II, a color introduced on the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R in 1998, and counts recent reboots elsewhere in the Nissan range with the 2014 GT-R with a Midnight Opal paint job and the 2022 GT-R T-spec in Midnight Purple.

It's understandable that a brand built on premium and sporty offerings doesn't want to give up its last unabashedly sporty offering, but this seems like a natural time to again wonder what is the endgame for the Q50, the final car in Infiniti's U.S. lineup. Automotive News reported over the summer that Infiniti showed its U.S. dealers a fastback sedan called a "striking evolution" of the Q70 boasting a longer wheelbase and shorter overhangs, a full-width headlight and taillight, and a "sporty and Porsche-like" rear end. That's anticipated in 2026. Maybe then the Q50 will be allowed to go off somewhere and rest.