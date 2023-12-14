It's the Alfa Romeo Milano after all

We wound through as many switchbacks as found on the Brennero Pass when trying to decide ahead of time whether Alfa Romeo would name its coming subcompact SUV the Brennero. A set of GPS coordinates in a post on X turned us around again just a few days ago. The deceptions are finally done, Alfa Romeo declaring the name of its new entry-level offering: Milano. Most Americans will know the name as a cookie, either the original from Pepperidge Farm (derived from a cookie called "Naples") or the horde of imitations that Pepperidge Farm has taken legal action against. Many American enthusiasts will know the Alfa Romeo Milano as a sedan made from 1985 to 1992, called the 75 in other markets as a nod to the brand's 75th anniversary and one of our Future Classics.

As with the previous Milano, this one that debuts next April comes with historical associations. The name honors the classic sedan as well as the automaker's hometown of Milan, a city doubly honored on this vehicle by bearing Milanese symbols in its logo: The cross and the Biscione serpent, the coat of arms of the Visconti family. Alfa classifies this as a Sport Urban Vehicle to succeed the Giulietta and Mito; as an entry-level offering beneath the Tonale, if the Brennero adopts dimensions of the sibling Jeep Avenger, the Brennero will be about 16 inches shorter than the Tonale, its roof about three inches lower.

Alfa Romeo saying the Milano "will also be available in a 100% electric version" provides confirmation of both ICE and EV powertrains, mimicking the choices for the Avenger. The ICE option could be the Avenger's mild hybrid, built around a 1.2-liter three-cylinder and making a combined 154 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque, or a more powerful setup used by Peugeot. As for the EV, assuming no change from the Avenger, the Milano would get a 54-kWh battery and front axle e-motor making 154 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque, and around the same 248 miles on a charge on the WLTP cycle. More speculative speculation supposes there could be a dual-motor all-wheel-drive Brennero evolved from the drivetrain in the Avenger 4x4 Concept, perhaps arriving for the 2025 model year in the Alfa, the Avenger, and the Fiat 600e.

Just like we don't get the Avenger, we don't expect the Milano to make it this far north if it crosses the Atlantic. We'll know what other markets can expect when the SUV debuts in April 2024.