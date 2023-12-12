2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid adds two features, MSRP up $910 over last year

When it comes to the 2024 lineup of the Kia Sportage Hybrid and Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid, we'll start with the one we know most about. As Kia did with the 2024 Kia Sportage revealed earlier this year, the Sportage Hybrid picks up two new standard features and an $800 price bump across the board. The two features are LED projector headlights and second-row, seat-mounted airbags. The mild updates for next year are due to the Sportage just entering its fifth generation for the 2023 model year here, bringing major updates like larger dimensions, better powertrains, an adaptive suspension with improved handling technology, and new drive modes.

The effective price bump for the 2024 Sportage Hybrid is larger because destination crept up throughout 2023 from $1,215 to the current $1,325, an increase of $110. Factoring that in, MSRPs for the coming year including destination are:

LX: $29,615

$29,615 LX AWD: $31,415

$31,415 EX AWD: $33,315

$33,315 SX Prestige AWD: $38,515

Every Sportage Hybrid gets a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder aided by a 44-kW electric motor and a 1.49-kWh lithium-ion battery, combined output standing at 227 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Maximum fuel economy in the range comes on the front-wheel drive LX trim, reaching 42 miles per gallon in the city, 44 mpg on the highway, and 43 mpg combined, but EPA ratings for the lineup never fall below 38 mpg.

Kia hasn't said anything about the 2024 Sportage Plug-In Hybrid, however, the automaker has put the model on its retail site with pricing. The MSRPs for this one are also up $800. Until we know more, we'll guess that its feature changes are also LED projector headlights and second-row, seat-mounted airbags. Prices for this one after destination are:

X-Line: $40,815

$40,815 X-Line Prestige: $45,315

Given the same internal combustion engine but more a powerful electric motor with 66.9 kW and a larger 13.8-kWh battery, the Sportage PHEV makes a combined 261 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. In exchange for a fuel economy drop to 35 mpg combined, the battery delivers an estimated 34 miles of all-electric range.

