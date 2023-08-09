2024 Kia Sportage gets a price increase, more safety features

The Kia Sportage entered its fifth generation in 2023, getting a more modern, grown-up look and a refined interior. Updates for 2024 are much milder, but the SUV did get new safety gear. Kia recently announced pricing for the updated Sportage, which reflects a mild increase for 2024.

The Sportage starts at just over $27,000 before destination and climbs near $40,000 after all charges are factored in. The SX AWD trim from 2023 is gone, and all prices represent an $800 bump over last year's MSRPs. Price for 2024, before the $1,325 destination charge, start at:

LX: $27,090

LX AWD: $28,890

EX: $29,090

EX AWD: $30,890

SX: $32,590

SX Prestige: $34,590

SX Prestige AWD: $36,390

X-Line: $31,890

X-Pro: $36,090

X-Pro Prestige: $37,890

Kia made LED projector headlights standard for the model year, and all Sportages get second-row, seat-mounted airbags. Most models get a generous suite of advanced driver aids as well, including blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alerts, driver attention warnings, forward collision warnings, lane following assist, and lane keeping assist. The 2023 model earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's Top Safety Pick award under 2022’s testing standards but hasn’t yet seen the full force of the new IIHS testing criteria in 2023.

The Sportage’s recent overhaul brought better interior space, giving it class-leading rear legroom and cargo space. Despite that, the new 2.5-liter four-cylinder delivers better fuel economy than in prior generations, and new X-Pro models offer a slightly more rugged take on the compact SUV. Top trims now get an impressive dual-screen panoramic display system with two 12.3-inch screens behind a single panel.

Kia updated the Sportage Hybrid alongside the gas model, but the automaker has not yet released pricing or other details for 2024. It will likely receive similar safety updates and a slight price bump, but its turbo hybrid powertrain should roll into the new model year unchanged. It makes a combined 227 horsepower and returns up to 43 mpg for a total driving range that exceeds 500 miles.