Tesla Cybertruck is here, Jeep Renegade is gone | Autoblog Podcast #810

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Electric, John Beltz Snyder. They start the show by talking about the new cars they'd buy for $24,000 if it were 1995. In the news, Tesla delivered the first production Cybertrucks, the Jeep Renegade has been discontinued for 2024, we've received specs and pricing for the Fiat 500e, the Chevy Bolt's return is confirmed for 2025 and Honda's gona show some future EVs at CES. For reviews, our hosts have been driving the Toyota bZ4X, Kia EV9 and Audi SQ5 Sportback.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #810

Get The Podcast

Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.

Related video: