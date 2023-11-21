Hellephant C170 crate engine a $27,675 keepsake from the Demon 170

Now that the hubbub around the Dodge Challenger Demon 170 has died down, souvenir hunters with deep pockets can buy the next best thing: A Hellephant C170 crate engine matching the one in the ultimate modern American muscle car. Buyers get a 6.2-liter mill with a 3.0-liter IHI supercharger expected to make a Demon-equivalent 1,025 horsepower and 945 pound-feet of torque on the recommended 170-proof E85 gas if fitted with the same emissions equipment as the Demon. However, since these engines aren't approved for road use for vehicles after 1975, the unrestricted versions dropped into various engine bays should put out a fair bit more. The price is $27,675 before shipping, which can be more than $1,000 depending on source and destination. Local pickup is free if your local Dodge dealer is kind enough.

Three more variants give builders flexibility with weight and fuel. There's a cast-iron block Hellephant C30 6.2-liter engine rated at about 900 horsepower on premium or a max ethanol blend of 30-proof E15, an aluminum-block Hellephant A170 7.0-liter that goes to about 1,100 hp on E85, and an aluminum-block Hellephant A30 7.0-liter that runs up to 1,000 hp on premium or E15. Not all of these are listed on the site yet, or available, Direct Connection noting availability as far out as Q2 2024.

DIYers with more sophisticated build plans can potentially save money buying the Hellephant C170 long block. The long block includes the block and rotating assembly, cylinder head and valvetrain, valve covers and coil pack, camshaft, lifters, oil pump and pan, harmonic balancer and front timing cover. Omitting bits like the supercharger, intake and exhaust manifold, fuel system and belt drops the price to $18,995 before shipping. Nor does the long block come with a warranty, as opposed to the engine, which is covered for 24 months and unlimited miles.

The last time Dodge put its ultimate engine on sale in a crate, the 1,000-hp Hellephant cost $29,995 and sold out in 48 hours. In case the Hellephant sees this kind of run again, Dodge's Direct Connection parts store has prepped a number of long blocks for delivery around the same time as the C170. At the top, there's the $12,995 Hellcrate Redeye 6.2-liter V8 rated at 807 hp and 717 lb-ft, at the kiddy end of the pool, there's the $6,495 Hurricrate Cat 1 twin-turbo inline-six rated for 420 hp and 468 lb-ft.

