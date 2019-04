Hellephant 1,000-horsepower Mopar crate engine priced, is available to order

The folks at Fiat Chrysler's Mopar division unveiled its meanest road-going V8 ever at last year's SEMA show. It makes 1,000 horsepower, and it's called the Hellephant in honor of the second-generation Charger's 426 "Elephant" V8, and because it has a honking big supercharger on top like the modern Hellcat. What we didn't know was the price, but now order books are open, and it's priced at $29,995.That's about $10,000 more than the currently available Hellcat engine, which makes 707 horsepower . You'll also probably want to buy the available kit that comes with all the computers, wiring, sensors and throttle to run it, and that's an extra $2,265. Putting things further into perspective, you can actually buy an entire new Dodge Challenger SXT V6 for $29,340. You'll also still need to add other accessories if you want things like air conditioning, which Mopar is also happy to sell you.What we're saying is, this is a lot of money just for an engine. But on the other hand, this is a roughly plug-and-play engine with Bugatti Veyron power for the price of a V6 Challenger , so that's pretty awesome. And you can put it into anything you have the skills or money to put it in. Plus, it should be able to make more power with higher-octane fuel. We can't wait to see the swaps and builds.