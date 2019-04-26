Hellephant 1,000-horsepower Mopar crate engine priced, is available to order

The folks at Fiat Chrysler's Mopar division unveiled its meanest road-going V8 ever at last year's SEMA show. It makes 1,000 horsepower, and it's called the Hellephant in honor of the second-generation Charger's 426 "Elephant" V8, and because it has a honking big supercharger on top like the modern Hellcat. What we didn't know was the price, but now order books are open, and it's priced at $29,995.
That's about $10,000 more than the currently available Hellcat engine, which makes 707 horsepower. You'll also probably want to buy the available kit that comes with all the computers, wiring, sensors and throttle to run it, and that's an extra $2,265. Putting things further into perspective, you can actually buy an entire new Dodge Challenger SXT V6 for $29,340. You'll also still need to add other accessories if you want things like air conditioning, which Mopar is also happy to sell you.
What we're saying is, this is a lot of money just for an engine. But on the other hand, this is a roughly plug-and-play engine with Bugatti Veyron power for the price of a V6 Challenger, so that's pretty awesome. And you can put it into anything you have the skills or money to put it in. Plus, it should be able to make more power with higher-octane fuel. We can't wait to see the swaps and builds.
That's about $10,000 more than the currently available Hellcat engine, which makes 707 horsepower. You'll also probably want to buy the available kit that comes with all the computers, wiring, sensors and throttle to run it, and that's an extra $2,265. Putting things further into perspective, you can actually buy an entire new Dodge Challenger SXT V6 for $29,340. You'll also still need to add other accessories if you want things like air conditioning, which Mopar is also happy to sell you.
What we're saying is, this is a lot of money just for an engine. But on the other hand, this is a roughly plug-and-play engine with Bugatti Veyron power for the price of a V6 Challenger, so that's pretty awesome. And you can put it into anything you have the skills or money to put it in. Plus, it should be able to make more power with higher-octane fuel. We can't wait to see the swaps and builds.