No big updates for 2024 Cadillac Escalade; 2025 refresh expected

As happened with the Cadillac CT5 sedan, many expected the refreshed Cadillac Escalade for the 2024 model year. That got pushed to the 2025 model year alongside the sedan. For 2024, the Escalade, Escalade ESV, and Escalade-V make GM's Super Cruise assisted driving technology standard equipment on all trims but the entry-level Luxury. Included as part of an ADAS bundle, complementary standard tech includes adaptive cruise control, enhanced automatic emergency braking, and reverse automatic braking. Getting all of this to work requires a subscription to the OnStar 3-Year Premium Plan that runs $49.99 per month at the time of writing.

The four paint choices offered for the non-V trims replace Mahogany Metallic with Sandstone Metallic. The Escalade-V dons Cadillac's 20th anniversary tweaks celebrating two decades of V Series, and limited availability of Black Diamond Tricoat. Right now, the 2024 Escalade-V configurator still shows the availability of Crystal White Tricoat for $1,225, we expect it will be swapped out for its opposite at some point.

The one not-so-small change to the new 'Slade is the higher MSRP levied on trims with the 6.2-liter V8. The Cadillac can be had with that naturally aspirated gas engine making 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, or with a turbocharged 3.0-liter Duramax diesel inline-six making 277 hp and 460 lb-ft. On all but the base Luxury trim, the MSRP for the V8 rises $5,200. The sums for the non-V models after the $1,995 destination charge, and their differences from 2023, are:

Luxury 6.2: $83,890 ($2,700) 3.0: $83,990 ($1,200)

Premium Luxury 6.2: $95,190 ($5,200) 3.0: $95,290 ($1,200)

Sport 6.2: $98,190 ($5,200) 3.0: $98,290 ($1,200)

Premium Luxury Platinum and Sport Platinum 6.2: $112,690 ($5,200) 3.0: $112,790 ($1,200)



The enormous jump for the gasser puts it just $100 below the price of the diesel. In 2023, the difference between fuels was $1,600 on the Luxury trim and $4,100 on the higher trims. Getting more interior space by going for the ESV adds $3,000 more, opting for driver-selectable four-wheel drive adds another $3,000. And since Black Raven is the only free shade on the non-V Escalade, throw on another $625 for a color.

On the V side of the fence, the supercharged beast starts at $154,290 after the $1,995 destination charge, a $3,200 increase over 2023. As on the tamer siblings, choosing the ESV tacks on $3,000, but this one comes with all-wheel-drive standard.

