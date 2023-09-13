2025 Cadillac CT5 revealed with updated looks and tech

Cadillac has taken the opportunity to reveal the refreshed 2025 CT5 sedan on home turf, at the 2023 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. It gets some styling tweaks to put forward a more aggressive face, and features some improved and updated technology.

Most of the visual changes occur up front. The redesigned grille has grown in size, and is complemented by a revised front fascia. The standard grille features a gloss black finish with chrome accents. The Sport model gets a mean, gloss black mesh design, which carries over to the lower part of the grille at the bottom of the fascia. The CT5’s vertical LED signature lighting has been revised and lengthened, accompanied by redesigned stacked LED headlights. The rear received less attention from the plastic surgeon, with improved rear lighting. Also new for 2025 are two new paint finishes: Deep Space Metallic and Typhoon Metallic.

Inside, the 2025 CT5 gets what CT5 Chief Designer Alex MacDonald called “the most driver-centric cockpit we’ve done.” It focuses on the new 33-inch display, curved toward the driver, which serves as both infotainment and instrument panel. This LED screen, in 9K high-definition LED, uses touchscreen functions on the right (the traditional infotainment space) as well as to the left of the steering wheel. It uses Google Built-In technologies, including Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play.

Other new tech features abound. The ’25 CT5 offers an available 5G Wi-Fi hotspot for better connectivity, as well as Amazon Alexa Built-In. The driver assistance tech improves with standard blind-spot steering assist and intersection automatic emergency braking, improved lane-keep assist and available road sign recognition. Super Cruise is available, with improved transitions between hands-off and hands-on driving.

The engines powering the CT5 remain the same. The turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four produces 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, while the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 makes 335 hp and 405 lb-ft. The CT5 still comes with rear-wheel drive, and is available with all-wheel drive. Selectable drive modes include Tour, Sport, Snow/Ice, as wells as the customizable MyMode.

Cadillac has not yet announced the exact trim structure or pricing, but says the 2025 CT5 will begin production in Lansing, Mich. In the spring of 2024. It hasn’t yet detailed V or Blackwing versions of the refreshed CT5, but Cadillac Global Vice President John Roth says they’ll have “lots of good stuff to talk about in the future” regarding high-performance models.