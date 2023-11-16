Hyundai “revealed” the 2024 Santa Fe twice already, once with all the design details, and the second time with all the specs and features on offer. At the L.A. Auto Show today, though, Hyundai revealed a new XRT trim (above) and showed off photos of the North American-spec SUV in Calligraphy trim (seen further below in this post) – spoiler alert, it looks just like all the photos we’ve already seen.
What’s really new is the XRT, which gets its inspiration from the XRT Concept and follows along a similar path as other Hyundai XRT models. The key equipment items here are some new 30-inch Continental all-terrain tires wrapping trim-specific dark-painted 18-inch wheels, upping ground clearance by a notable 1.5 inches. The Santa Fe XRT’s exterior adds dark chrome and black trim elements throughout to give it a more rugged look, Hyundai says. A trim-specific grille is used up front, and “XRT” is discretely displayed on the rear. It’s also rocking roof rails with cross bars and some unique interior callouts like the “XRT” logo embossed on the headrests.
The XRT comes with Hyundai’s 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 277 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. When equipped with the towing package, the XRT maxes out at 4,500 pounds of towing capacity.
- 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy
- Image Credit: Zac Palmer
Outside of XRT details, Hyundai revised or detailed a few small items for the official North American debut of the Santa Fe. For one, the hybrid powertrain produces more power than previously stated. Combined output for the 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and electric motor stands at 232 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque, an increase of 6 ponies versus the previous figure. The second detail concerns the infotainment system, as Hyundai says the Santa Fe will have wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto standard, a feature that many Hyundai and Kia products have lacked across their trim lineups.
And lastly, Hyundai revealed the color palettes both inside and out. Exterior paint options in the U.S. will include Phantom Black, Serenity White Pearl, Shimmering Silver Metallic, Ecotronic Gray Pearl, Ecotronic Gray Matte, Ultimate Red Metallic, Earthy Brass Matte, Hampton Gray, Terracotta Orange and Rockwood Green Pearl. Interior choices will be Obsidian Black, Supersonic Gray, Pecan Brown, and Forest Green. You’ll find us rolling around in a green-on-green example.
For all other Santa Fe details you might be curious about, make sure to check out our post that dives into the various specs and features you’ll find on the 2024 Santa Fe. The 2.5-liter turbo version will hit dealers in March 2024, and you should expect to see the Hybrid land after that in the spring.
