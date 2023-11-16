Hyundai “revealed” the 2024 Santa Fe twice already, once with all the design details, and the second time with all the specs and features on offer. At the L.A. Auto Show today, though, Hyundai revealed a new XRT trim (above) and showed off photos of the North American-spec SUV in Calligraphy trim (seen further below in this post) – spoiler alert, it looks just like all the photos we’ve already seen.

What’s really new is the XRT, which gets its inspiration from the XRT Concept and follows along a similar path as other Hyundai XRT models. The key equipment items here are some new 30-inch Continental all-terrain tires wrapping trim-specific dark-painted 18-inch wheels, upping ground clearance by a notable 1.5 inches. The Santa Fe XRT’s exterior adds dark chrome and black trim elements throughout to give it a more rugged look, Hyundai says. A trim-specific grille is used up front, and “XRT” is discretely displayed on the rear. It’s also rocking roof rails with cross bars and some unique interior callouts like the “XRT” logo embossed on the headrests.

The XRT comes with Hyundai’s 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 277 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. When equipped with the towing package, the XRT maxes out at 4,500 pounds of towing capacity.