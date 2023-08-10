2024 Hyundai Santa Fe revealed with powertrain details, specs and more

Hyundai showed off the exterior design of the 2024 Santa Fe last month, but now we have more details and specs to work with for the radically transformed SUV.

At launch, the Santa Fe will be available with two powertrains. A 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 277 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque will be the sole gas-only option and serve as the “base” motor. Hyundai pairs this with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and either front-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive. Meanwhile, a hybrid will also be available. This more efficient option consists of a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and an electric motor for a combined output of 226 horsepower. This comes with a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. As you’d expect, the hybrid is the slower option with a 0-62 mph estimate of 9.5 seconds versus the gas-only Santa Fe that does the same sprint in 8.0 seconds.

In the realm of what we don’t get, Hyundai plans to offer a PHEV setup in Europe, but doesn’t have plans to offer that powertrain here for now. The base naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder isn’t on the list of available powertrains either, but that’s just fine with us.

As for that striking design inside and out, your eyes aren’t tricking you — it’s considerably bigger than the outgoing Santa Fe. Hyundai made this new model 1.8 inches longer with a 1.9-inch longer wheelbase; it gets just over an inch taller, and 21-inch wheels are now available as the largest option replacing the previously-available 20s.

The interior enjoys this extra space, because Hyundai has added the third row back in after not offering it for a number of years. You can spec second-row captain’s chairs (or stick with the bench) that are powered with a cushion angle adjustment. Additionally, Hyundai is offering its Relaxation Seat (like it has in the Ioniq 5) for the Santa Fe to allow full recline and rest. However, the U.S. market won’t get the massage function available in other markets.

No matter, there’s tech aplenty onboard the new Santa Fe. The wall of screens (a pair of 12.3-inch screens) in the “Panoramic Curved Display” in front of you keep the Santa Fe looking modern. There are two wireless phone chargers available, a UV-C Sterilization Tray that sterilizes anything you drop into it, a 6.6-inch climate panel touch display, digital rearview mirror, Hyundai’s Digital Key 2 tech and a bevy of the company’s latest driver assistance systems.

In addition to the standard car, Hyundai revealed the XRT Concept that it says “is designed to handle challenging terrains with confidence and ease, offering versatile utility for outdoor lifestyles.” Beyond that, details are thin.

Hyundai says the 2024 Santa Fe will go on sale here in the first half of next year, but pricing for the new model is not yet available. Your first chance to see it in person on North American shores will be at the Los Angeles Auto Show this fall.

