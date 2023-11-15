2024 Lincoln Aviator and 2024 Ford Explorer lose hybrid option

The 2024 Lincoln Aviator will not be available with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, a spokesman for the brand confirmed. Lincoln dropped the gasoline-electric option to focus on more popular variants of the SUV, and it's making a handful of small changes for the new model year.

"Given timing, the 2024 Aviator is a limited production run and as such, we are focusing on our most popular offering," a spokesman told Autoblog via email. While nothing is official yet, unverified reports suggest that the SUV will receive a major round of updates for 2025.

In the meantime, the Aviator will enter the 2024 model year with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 as its only engine option. The six-cylinder makes 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque, and it spins the rear wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel-drive is offered at an extra cost, though keep in mind that Lincoln hasn't published the full list of changes it's making to the model for 2024 yet.

Ditching the hybrid system means buyers now have three trims to choose from. Previously named Standard, the entry-level trim is called Premiere for 2024. The mid-range Reserve and the range-topping Black Label carry over. Pricing starts at $53,340 excluding destination.

More details about the 2024 Lincoln Aviator should emerge in the coming weeks.

Lincoln parent company Ford is axing the Explorer's available hybrid system in the civilian model as well. But the police version of the SUV is only available as a hybrid, and will continue to be.

"To meet continued strong demand for the Ford Police Interceptor Utility hybrid and other Ford hybrid vehicles, the 2024-model-year Explorer will only be offered with the fuel-efficient 2.3-liter four-cylinder Ecoboost and the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6. Those two engines account for the majority of Explorer sales," a spokesperson for the Blue Oval confirmed to Autoblog. There's no word on when or if the hybrid will return for civilian Explorers.

Offered through 2023, the Explorer's optional gasoline-electric drivetrain was only available on the top-of-the-line Limited and Platinum variants. And, like the Aviator it's related to, the Explorer is expected to get a round of updates inside and out for the 2025 model year.