2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid and PHEV lineups trimmed, prices raised

The lineups for the 2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid and Sorento Plug-In Hybrid have both lost one trim and increased their prices over 2022. Starting with the Sorento Hybrid, the entry-level S trim is no more, the EX remains as the new entry-level, and a new SX-P (Prestige) trim takes over the top spot. The EX offers front- and all-wheel drive, its two new features being an eight-way power front passenger seat and a frameless rear view mirror.

The SX-P only comes with everything, the exterior feature set including AWD and Drive Mode Select with Snow Mode, LED fog lights, 17-inch alloys, and Smart Power Tailgate. Upgraded interior features include a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, second-row captains' chairs, perforated leather seats, and Bose premium audio. The safety and driver assistance list gets Navigation Smart Cruise Control – Curve, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Surround View Monitor, Blind View Monitor, and Parking Distance Warning Front and Rear.

The 2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid EX starts at $37,885 with front-wheel drive after factoring in a destination charge that's climbed $40 to $1,295. This makes the new starting price for the hybrid range $2,540 more expensive than in 2022, thanks to the loss of the Sorento Hybrid S. Comparing like-for-like, the EX is $700 more expensive for 2023 than it was in 2022. The kit-and-caboodle SX-P starts at $43,685.

Kia sprinkled the same give-and-take dust on the 2023 Sorento PHEV. The entry-level SX trim exits stage left for 2023, leaving the SX-P. The model picks up retractable rear door sunshades, a 115-volt inverter, and standard Homelink. This one comes in at $51,185 after destination. With the loss of the SX, this makes the opening bid for the PHEV $5,020 more expensive in 2023 than in 2022. The 2023 version of the SX-P costs $1,800 more than it did in 2022.