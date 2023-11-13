Ken Block returns in Electrikhana Two, Mexico City boogaloo

When Ken Block's Hoonigan crew dropped Electrikhana One last October, everyone thought it would be the last sensational, smoky outing we'd get from the man who'd turned drifting into an cheer-worthy urban pentathlon. Imagine our surprise having come upon the trailer for Electrikhana Two, to be released this December. Seems all the Hoonigans made a trip to Mexico City, Mexico before Ken's snowmobiling accident, checking in the dual-motor, battery-electric Audi S1 Hoonitron as oversized baggage. The trailer opens in the Plaza de Toros Mexico, a bullfighting ring and boxing venue holding more than 41,000 people, where the S1 waits in the dirt like an adversary just as averse as any bull or heavyweight to being trifled with.

Underneath that carbon fiber bodywork, four production-ready 17.3-kWh lithium-ion batteries power two of Audi's Formula E-spec motors making a combined 2,212 pound-feet of torque. The equivalent of throwing tires in an incinerator, Block said 100 tires died to make the Vegas blitz, 2.5 times the usual shred rate when Block drive's something like the Hoonicorn with its 1,400 horsepower and 1,250 pound-feet.

When the action begins, exiting the stadium leads into some greatest hits clips from past outings and then into the most cinematic opening we've seen from the Gymhkana series. It had us waiting for a Vin Diesel voiceover or Godzilla.

From there, a tasting menu of the usual hijinks, the Audi S1 Hoonitron's tires screaming just as loudly as the car's dual motors during backwards jumps and breaking the speed limit in reverse. There are trips to the Mexico City ring road, the airport, an underground parking garage, an office building campus, a tunnel, a whopping roundabout, and who knows what else. And toward the end, a snippet of something we're not used to seeing: Ken looking like he's bracing for impact.

Even if he doesn't actually hit anything in the video, we're sure legions of fans are going to feel this one.

Related video: