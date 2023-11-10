Los Angeles Auto Show 2023: How to attend and everything you need to know before you go

The leaves are falling in the Midwest and the days are getting shorter across the country, Yes, that means we're getting closer and closer to the holiday season, but it also means the annual Los Angeles Auto Show is right around the corner. As always, the City of Angles will attract gearheads from all over the United States, and that means automakers big and small will be on hand to show them their latest cars, trucks and utility vehicles. According to the L.A. Auto Show's website, it is "one of the most influential and best-attended auto shows globally and spans more than 1,000,000 square feet."

We'll have a crew of staff members live at the show to bring you all the latest reveals and news from the L.A. Auto Show.

What we expect to see this year

There's often a heavy concentration of electrified debuts in L.A., and we expect to see our fair share of EVs again in 2023. We can't yet be certain what automakers will unveil the biggest reveals, but a glance at the publicly displayed press conference schedule offers plenty of hints. Show organizers say there will be two dozen companies in the automotive and motorcycling industries present at the event.

Here are some of the cars, trucks and SUVs we're expecting to see in person at the show:

When is the L.A. Auto Show?

General attendees can purchase tickets to attend any day from Friday, November 17, through Sunday, November 26. The official L.A. Auto Show festivities kick off on Thursday, November 16, with a full day of press conferences for members of the media.

Where is the L.A. Auto Show?

The Los Angeles Auto Show is held at the L.A. Convention Center, which can be found at 1201 S Figueroa St in Los Angeles, CA. The majority of the major automaker and related booths will be in the South and West Halls in the Convention Center, will other associated events held in the various atriums and lobbies at the same location.

How to attend the L.A. Auto Show

Tickets are available online and cannot be purchased in person at the event. Tickets are available for specific days, or an "Any Day" ticket is offered for use on one day of the ticketholder's choosing. Regular tickets start at $24 for adults, $8 for children or $13 for attendees over the age of 65. Special packages are available for those looking for a VIP experience, members of the military, first responders or for those who wish to attend on Thanksgiving Day. Groups of 20 or more individuals can also buy special packages.

L.A. Auto Show organizers say they "highly recommend taking public transit to the show in Downtown L.A. at the Los Angeles Convention Center." The Pico Station stop drops passengers off just one block away from the L.A. Convention Center, and show attendees can enter through the main South Hall or West Hall entrances.

For those attendees wishing to drive themselves, a limited number of non-reservable parking spots at South Hall, West Hall, and Venice Garage for between $25-35 per day. Additional parking information and options can be found here.