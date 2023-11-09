2025 Toyota Camry previewed with all-wheel-drive hybrid system

While the RAV4 stands out as the best-selling Toyota in the United States, the Japanese brand isn't forgetting about its number-two best-seller: the Camry. The perennially popular sedan will soon enter a new generation, and a preview image gives us an early look at the model.

Toyota's preview image keeps most of the new Camry's design under wraps. It merely shows what looks like part of a trunk lid with a horizontal piece of trim that presumably wears "CAMRY" lettering and lights that look thinner than the ones fitted to the current-generation model's. We thought that a sketch leaked in September 2023 revealed the new sedan's front end, but that turned out to be a false alarm.

One thing is for sure: the "AWD" and "HEV" emblems confirm that the next-generation Camry will be available with all-wheel-drive and a hybrid drivetrain. Both options appear on the current Camry's list of available features, but they can't be ordered together. The hybrid system is currently only compatible with front-wheel-drive, and the all-wheel-drive system is only compatible with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine.

Toyota will unveil the next-generation Camry on November 14 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, which is 7:00 p.m. in California. More details about the sedan could emerge in the coming days, and we might see the new Camry in the metal for the first time at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

If you're wondering why Toyota spent money on a new Camry when buyers gravitate toward crossovers, a glance at 2022's sales figures will answer your question. In the United States, the RAV4 topped the brand's sales chart with 399,941 units sold. Second place went to the Camry with 295,201 sales. That's a big drop compared to 2021, when 313,795 new units of the Camry found a home, but the sedan remains relatively popular. It outsold the Corolla (222,216 units), the Tacoma (237,323 units), and the entire Lexus division (258,704 units).

Related video: