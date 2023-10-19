2024 Genesis G70 adds performance with a 300-hp four-cylinder

Though it doesn't look much different, the 2024 Genesis G70, or at least the base four-cylinder, has received a big improvement. The 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder has been replaced with the more powerful 2.5-liter unit that was introduced in the 2022 Kia Stinger. And with a few other standard upgrades, this should be the best Genesis G70 (an already excellent sports sedan) yet.

Output for the 2.5-liter engine is 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque, improvements of 48 horsepower and 51 pound-feet. Our experience with the Stinger counterpart revealed that the improvements are greater than just the peak numbers. It offers better power across the rev band, including when it's out of boost. And when the turbo has spooled up, the boost comes on more smoothly and quickly. On top of engine improvement, all four-cylinder G70s now get Brembo brakes as standard for improved stopping power. Combined with the lighter nose than the V6, plus better fuel economy, the four-cylinder G70 should become an extremely appealing option even beyond the lower price point.

The rest of the changes for 2024 are more modest. The exterior is pretty much untouched save for a couple new exterior colors (including the blue on the pictured car). Inside, there are some new two-tone leather options along with USB-C charging ports, touch-sensitive climate controls and a frameless rearview mirror. The rear seats get standard side-impact airbags, too. And if you're interested, the G70 is available with the digital phone key that's becoming more available across Hyundai group models.

Pricing has not been announced, nor has availability. The four-cylinder models will probably see a modest price increase as a result of the new engine and brakes. The V6 models will likely not change much as they haven't received as many changes. Genesis will announce when the new cars will hit lots along with pricing later this year.

