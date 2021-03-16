The 2022 Kia Stinger comes out swinging with a larger, 300-horsepower 4-cylinder engine and a new active sport exhaust for the V6-powered GT model. The sporty, rear-wheel-drive sedan also gets some styling updates inside and out to match Kia's new branding direction, headlined by the inclusion of the company's updated logo.

Kia's entry-level GT-Line model is the stand-out here, getting a 45-horsepower bump thanks to the new 2.5-liter engine. This is a variant of the same engine offered elsewhere in the Hyundai/Kia/Genesis family, and 300 horsepower is a pretty typical output figure based on the other models it has appeared in. It's a chunky, potent engine that will feel right at home in this midsize grand tourer. Kia says it will do 0-60 in 5.2 seconds (in AWD guise) with no penalty in fuel economy, so that's a win-win.

The V6 model gets a power bump as well, but not so much that you'd notice. Kia upped the 3.3-liter from 365 horsepower to 368. We suppose that rounds even more cleanly to 370 now, but it doesn't really move the needle. The better news is that the GT is now available with an electronically controlled adaptive exhaust, which should wake the otherwise tame sedan up a little bit.

“The Stinger confidently shows Kia’s ability to build a sport sedan that can compete – and beat – the best the world has to offer. It is definitive proof of our proud and evolving engineering prowess,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors North America, in the company's announcement. “We continue to push Stinger to new heights as it is the catalyst behind our dynamic model lineup, from the award-winning Telluride to the highly praised K5. The Kia Stinger is world-class, and the refreshed 2022 model continues to evolve expectations.”