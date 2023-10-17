2024 Toyota Hilux GR Sport II takes a step towards Raptor turf

Toyota has unveiled a bolder-looking evolution of the Tacoma-sized Hilux called GR Sport II for the European market. Positioned at the top of the range, the truck features updates like a revised exterior design, a wider track for better on-board handling, and more ground clearance.

Visually, the GR Sport II stands out from other members of the Hilux range (which includes numerous body styles and trim levels) with a specific grille that wears "TOYOTA" lettering and a "GR" emblem, a more aerodynamic front bumper that reduces drag, and wheel arch flares, among other styling cues. It comes standard with a black spoiler fitted to the rear part of the cab and a folding tonneau cover.

Inside, the list of standard features includes sport seats, red seatbelts, shift paddles, and aluminum pedal caps. While some of the cheaper versions of the Hilux are truly basic, the GR Sport II offers car-like technology features like an eight-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility (Android users will still need to plug in, however), and a cloud-based navigation system.

The wheel arch flares weren't fitted merely to add an extra dose of ruggedness to the look. They're there because Toyota widened the front and rear tracks by 5.5 inches and 6.1 inches, respectively. Increasing the distance between the wheels unlocks more sure-footed handling on and off the road, while lifting the suspension system by nearly an inch increases the truck's approach angle from 29 to 30 degrees.

Off-road capacity has always been one of the Hilux's selling points; on-road comfort hasn't. It's not a Rolls-Royce, but the GR Sport II should deliver a smoother and more comfortable ride thanks in part to new dampers, lighter 17-inch wheels, and updates made to keep body roll in check. Braking has improved as well: the front discs are bigger than before and the rear drum brakes have (finally!) been replaced by discs.

Toyota hasn't made mechanical modifications, meaning power for the GR Sport II comes from the standard Hilux's 2.8-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder engine. It's rated at 201 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, and it spins the rear or all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission and a two-speed transfer case. The truck is capable of towing up to 7,700 pounds and hauling approximately 2,200 pounds.

Sales of the Toyota Hilux GR Sport II will start in select European markets in early 2024. Pricing hasn't been announced yet.

