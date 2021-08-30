Toyota's racing-inspired Hilux Revo GR Sport Lo-Floor is one odd truck

Toyota's Thai division is hoping to reignite the street truck trend by launching a version of the rugged Hilux inspired by the race cars that compete in the Super GT series. Unusually low and two-wheel-drive, it's accompanied by a taller, more off-road-focused performance model that offers four-wheel-drive and a handful of suspension upgrades. Illustrating two opposite ends of the Hilux spectrum, the new Revo GR Sport models are ostensibly rooted in racing. The lower model is fittingly called Lo-Floor, and it lives up to that name by riding on 17-inch wheels wrapped by tires that are almost comically small. Toyota explained it also lowered the ride height by about an inch to achieve a more stable ride, especially at higher speeds, and a level of comfort described as being "passenger car-like."

Lo-Floor models gain a body kit that includes a black grille with a body-colored frame, a pair of front splitters, and side skirts, among other add-ons. Decals are part of the package, too. Inside, low-riding drivers will find red and black upholstery, red contrast stitching, a sprinkling of silver accents, and the expected assortment of GR emblems. Suitably called Hi-Floor, the four-wheel-drive model is a tribute to the World Rally Championship (WRC), which Toyota competes in — with a Yaris. That's not to say the Hilux has no performance credentials: it won the 2019 edition of the grueling Dakar Rally, though that victory might be too old to peg a special edition truck on, and Mini has won the event since. Back to the road: as Jalopnik points out, the Hi-Floor is a more conventional-looking truck characterized by a redesigned front bumper, body-colored fender flares, and 18-inch alloy wheels mounted on meaty tires. Monotube shock absorbers are among the suspension modifications made to the Hi-Floor model.