The new, second-generation BMW X2 has embarked on an off-road adventure mere days after its public unveiling. The crossover is competing in the 2023 Rebelle Rally's X-Cross category, and it's fitted with several modifications that should help it cross unforgiving terrain.

Rebecca Donaghe and Sedona Blinson are driving the X2 in the Rebelle Rally, which started on October 12. Described as a "navigation rally" rather than a race (the point isn't to drive flat-out), the event kicked off in Mammoth Lakes, California, and will end on October 21 in the Imperial Dunes near the border between the United States and Mexico. Over 1,300 miles separate the starting line from the finish line.

BMW developed the X2 with relatively light off-roading in mind, so preparing it for such a grueling event required turning to the aftermarket. The crossover rides on 19-inch Rotiform ZMO-M wheels wrapped by Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires, and it gains custom-made skid plates to protect the vital underbody components from expensive encounters with rocks and other obstacles. The fastback-like roof panel receives a Thule Caprock platform with six front-facing lights, two rear-facing lights, and two pairs of recovery boards provided by Smittybilt.

While pictures of the interior haven't been released, BMW notes that it added a custom-made trunk-mounted spare tire carrier. There's also a TerraTrip external odometer. Surprisingly, it doesn't sound like the suspension was modified, so the X2 retains its stock ground clearance.

The list of cars that will compete against the X2 in the X-Cross category includes a Kia Telluride X-Pro, a Hyundai Santa Cruz and a Subaru Outback. X-Cross denotes two- or all-wheel-drive crossovers not equipped with a two-speed transfer case. The 4x4 category is open to four-wheel-drive vehicles fitted with a two-speed transfer case such as the Jeep Wrangler, the Ford Bronco, and the Land Rover Defender.

