2024 BMW X2 is larger and a little more powerful

We've considered the BMW X2 a racier take on the X1, albeit still close in appearance and use case. That's no longer the situation, the 2024 X2 arriving with a new shape that puts lots of daylight between it and the just-launched X1. This all starts with the new lines and larger footprint. The fastback roof moves the X2 in the same crossover-coupe club as the X4 and X6. The X2's roofline covers more ground as well, the new Sports Activity Coupe 7.6 inches longer than the previous X2, 0.8 inch wider, 2.5 inches higher, sitting on a wheelbase that's 0.9 longer. and 2.6 inches longer than the new X1.

The X2 comes in two flavors, either the xDrive28i or the M35i xDrive. Depending on where you get your curb weight figure, the extra dimensions add about 300 pounds to the new ride. BMW claims the xDrive28i is 3,803 pounds, the M235i is 3,840. Neither one is slow, though. The former's powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 241 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, good for a 0-60 dash of 6.2 seconds. The M Performance model increases horsepower to 309 ponies and holds steady at 295 lb-ft, taking one second off the 60-mph dash and sounding quite a bit throatier doing it thanks to the M-specific exhaust. A seven-speed dual-clutch with a built-in limited-slip differential gets power to all four wheels. The M235i comes with shift paddles for spicy driving; those paddles are an option on the xDrive28i. When additionally optioned with the M Sport Package, the left-hand shift paddle activates a Sport Boost function.

The sheetmetal detailing recalls the X4 and X6. There's a flat front with a short, wide grille that can be outlined with an illuminated contour. The standard LED headlights sport two vertical, chevron-like DRLs that also act as turn signals. The profile view isn't muddled up with character lines, the most eye-catching items the flush door handles between sculpted wheel arches, and flashy rims. Standard wheel sizes are 19 and 20 inches, but BMW's offering optional 21-inchers on the X2 for the first time, sure to fill the wheel wells and deliver the proper attitude for the X2 M35i xDrive trim. In back, the chevron shape of the taillight elements matches the DRLs in front. The restrained surfacing continues here with a few dominating forms, being the rear spoiler with a Gurney flap at the base of the hatch and the black lower bumper with the quad four-inch exhaust pipes.

The additional inches in the footprint make more room for occupants and cargo. Front-row folks get more shoulder and elbow room. Second-row passengers have an inch more knee room. BMW says 25.3 cubic feet of cargo fits behind the second row, 51.7 cubic feet can be swallowed with the second-row folded.

With BMW's curved display and iDrive 9 becoming the main control center, the instrument panel dispenses with the knobs and buttons of yore. Four trim options for the vent strip include a new aluminum offering, and for the M Sport Package, an Aluminum Hexacube look. Below that, a vertically oriented pad for wireless charging keeps a phone in the driver's view instead of hiding it in a pocket. The console between the seats is the last bastion of physical controls, a new gear selector toggle joining buttons for functions like Start/Stop, a volume knob (yay!), and the electronic parking brake.

New seats designed for support during sporty driving and for long-distance comfort come at stitched up in Veganza animal-free surfaces as standard. Color options are Black, Mocha, or Oyster, and two-tone Red/Black or Atlas Grey/Smoke White. Even the M Sport package eschews real leather, combining Veganza with Alcantara sport seats in black with blue contrast stitching. A dark-tinted panoramic roof overhead is optional.

An overhauled suspension maintains the basic premise from the previous X2 but includes redesigned components. That, plus upgraded bits like the new aluminum hydromounts, adjusted steering axle, and new wheel bearings are said to improve steering feel, turn-in, and corner agility. An even more agile Adaptive M Sport suspension comes standard on the M235i and can be optioned for the xDrive28i.

The new X2 is expected to reach dealers in the U.S. in March 2024 at a price we're still waiting to hear about. We might get news on that when the new model makes its public debut at the Tokyo Mobility Show later this month.