MONTEREY, Calif. — Rennsport Reunion. There’s no other single-make event quite like it, and until you actually go there and see the Porsche mania for yourself, it’s rather difficult to comprehend. This past weekend, Laguna Seca played host to the Rennsport Reunion 7 – a whole five years since the previous one took place in 2018 – and it also coincided with Porsche’s 75th birthday. Sounds like the perfect time and place to celebrate, right? Right! I’ve unabashedly loved Porsches for a long time, and I finally put the first one in my garage just last fall, a 2004 Boxster S. I regretted not driving it out as soon as I laid eyes on the parking corrals overflowing with hundreds of Porsches at the track. Hell, I was even regretting not driving it after popping around downtown Monterey the day before the event. License plates from all across the country grace the rear of the various models seen in and outside the track. And in case you were wondering, yes, literally every single Porsche model had its own parking section. From the early 356s and Speedsters to the most recent Taycans and even Cayennes, Porsche fanatics drove their machines to Laguna Seca for the event, which is one of the reasons why this event rocks so much. While plenty of Porsche owners surely lock their cars away and never drive them, there's a massive subset of them that pile miles on them like they're Honda Civics or Accords. I walked through all of them parked up, and can safely say it should be a required activity for anybody who attends. Owner corrals

Rennsport Reunion 7

Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Rennsport Reunion 7 Image Credit: Zac Palmer

More Photos Vehicles most likely to hit 300,000 miles Cars most likely to have major powertrain problems Top 10 brands with the lowest average repair cost to fix a check engine light Top 10 brands least likely to flash a check engine light The least reliable cars in America 10 Best New Car Deals: August 2021

open fullscreen close fullscreen

























































































Monterey Car Week might fill up the peninsula with all sorts of unique automobiles, but Rennsport Reunion does the same with only Porsches – final attendance for the weekend totaled over 91,000 people, making it the biggest crowd at a Rennsport Reunion yet. It’s weird until it isn’t. At a certain point in the weekend, a Hyundai Veloster N passed me by on the track’s outer roads, and I did a double-take, then wondered aloud, “What the hell is this doing here?” That’s the effect that spending days inside Porsche’s Rennsport Reunion bubble will have on you. Seeing any kind of vehicle that isn’t a Porsche feels like you’re looking at a fish out of water. The transport vehicles to and from the corkscrew are Taycans, Panameras, Macans and Cayennes with retro racing liveries. Owners of the racecars used in the various on-track activities parked their road car Porsches next to the racecars in the paddocks. From epic Singer recreations to brand-new GT3s, you’re going to see it all. Even the various kei trucks you’ll spot running around for easy tire parts and tire transport are done up in heritage Porsche liveries. It’s an all-Porsche all-the-time immersion that will have you wondering how such a show can be put on. Racing on Laguna Seca

Rennsport Reunion 7

Image Credit: Porsche