Singer revealed its Porsche 911 Turbo Study earlier this year, and now it has a fully customized customer specification to show off what the potential of the car is. We’re mostly just interested in the pretty pictures, but we’ll give you all the details about this specific car, too.

The exterior’s carbon fiber bodywork is finished in Turbo Racing White, and it’s complemented with green stripes and green-painted wheels. Meanwhile, the interior is done in houndstooth “Grun” cloth. The white, black and green colors inside match the exterior. This specific car has the available lightweight carbon fiber fiber seats and carbon fiber interior trim. Both the sills and transmission tunnel are painted in Turbo Racing White to blend the inside with the outside of the car even more.

As for performance, the Turbo Study comes standard with a 964-derived (but heavily modified) 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six that makes 450 horsepower. Singer promised that more power was possible at the initial reveal, and it’s done that with this example, boosting it up to 510 horsepower. All the other performance extras are also included here. Singer fitted it with the sports-calibrated suspension, which gives it a lower ride height. Plus, it gets the carbon ceramic brake package. Whoever built this car has certainly set it up for some potential track time.

Of course, the one item still missing from this latest news on the Turbo Study is a price. Just trust that it’s extremely expensive and that there’s already a long line to order one.

