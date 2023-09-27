2024 Nissan Versa still reigns as the cheapest new car on the market

The least expensive vehicle in the U.S. retains its title even though prices are up $150 across the board. The 2024 Nissan Versa starts at $16,130 before destination; add the $1,095 destination charge, that's $17,225 before options and fees. Starting with the dollar figures, 2024 Versa MSRPs after the $1,095 destination charge are:

S (Manual): $17,225

S (Xtronic CVT): $18,895

SV: $20,515

SR: $21,235

After receiving a refresh for 2023, there are no changes for 2024. The Versa's powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder making 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. Every trim gets Nissan Safety Shield 360, a bundle with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, rear automatic braking, and high beam assist. The SR adds blind spot warning, the SV goes even further with adaptive cruise control.

As with the 2024 Kia Forte, the Versa offers a manual transmission that gets slightly worse fuel economy than the CVT-equipped variant. Unlike the Forte, the Versa doesn't charge more for the stick-shift.

To the more logical competitor, though: The least expensive Versa is a sedan with a five-speed manual transmission, the least expensive Mitsu is a hatchback with a CVT. The 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback starts nearly $900 above the base Versa, costing $18,110 after destination. Mitsubishi lists the Mirage's MSRP at $16,695, but the automaker compels the inclusion of a $155 tonneau cover for the hatch area and a $165 "Welcome Package" that's a body-color paint touch-up pen, an owner's manual, and carpeted floor mats. Matters get much closer together when comparing like-for-like, but the Versa still takes it. The Versa S with a CVT starts at $18,895, the Mirage G4 sedan with a CVT starts at $19,055 after the obligatory $165 Welcome Package — just enough of a difference to put the Versa about three tanks of gas further down the road than the Mirage G4 if we're only talking about money. The Versa's four-cylinder is a tad down on fuel economy compared to the 1.3-liter three-cylinder in the Mirage G4, however. The EPA rates the Versa at 32 miles per gallon in the city, 40 mpg on the highway, 35 mpg combined. The Mirage G4 returns 35 mpg city, 41 mpg highway, and 37 mpg combined.