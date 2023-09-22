Biden will travel to Michigan Tuesday to speak about UAW strike

President Joe Biden will travel to Michigan on Tuesday to speak about the United Auto Workers' strike against Detroit automakers, the president announced Friday on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The UAW earlier invited Biden to join workers on the picket line in their fight for higher wages.

The strike is entering its second week, with the UAW reporting progress in its talks with Ford, yet widening its walkout against GM and Stellantis.

Fain called all GM and Stellantis parts distribution facilities to strike on Friday, announcing walkouts at 38 locations across 20 states. All of the plants already on strike will remain on strike, according to Fain.

Former President Donald Trump is also expected to visit the picket lines next week in Michigan, likely the day after Biden's visit.

The UAW last week launched unprecedented, simultaneous strikes at one assembly plant each of General Motors, Ford and Chrysler parent Stellantis, but analysts expect any wider strike will include plants that build highly profitable pickup trucks, GM's Chevy Silverado and Stellantis' Ram.

About 12,700 workers walked out at plants in Missouri, Michigan and Ohio, which produce the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Chevrolet Colorado, alongside other popular models.