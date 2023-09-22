2024 Toyota RAV4 Woodland Edition adds Army Green and a cargo mount

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 is making its way to dealers later this year in plain gas-engine form, plus hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. We have information on the first two for now. The razzle dazzle addition to the lineup is an Army Green color available on the Woodland Edition trim — which only comes on the RAV4 Hybrid — as well as the Adventure and TRD Off-Road trims. All three variants also get the option of two-tone paint jobs. For an additional $500, the Woodland Edition can mix a Midnight Black Metallic roof with Army Green or Ice Cap body colors. Or buyers can spec the whole thing in Midnight Metallic Black. The Woodland also adds a $925 Weather Package with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats and rain-sensing wipers with a de-icer function. Finally, it gets a standard 1.25-inch activity mount ready to accept a cargo carrier or bike rack, expanding the outdoorsy hauling options beyond the standard roof rails and crossbars.

Applying two-tone paint to the Adventure and TRD Off-Road doesn't incur additional cost, and these two provide the option of a white roof as well.

As for MSRPs, the non-hybrid RAV4 trims are up $200, all RAV4 Hybrid prices but one rise $250, while the Woodland Edition goes up $670 in its second year on the market. MSRPs after the $1,350 destination charge are:

Gas:

LE: $29,825

XLE: $31,335

$31,335 XLE Premium: $34,225

$34,225 Limited: $38,130

$38,130 Adventure: $36,020

$36,020 TRD Off-Road: $39,445

The Adventure and TRD-Off-Road only come with all-wheel drive. The other trims can add AWD for $1,400.

Prices for the 2024 RAV4 Hybrid:

LE: $32,835

$32,835 XLE: $34,335

$34,335 XLE Premium: $37,225

$37,225 SE: $35,520

$35,520 XSE: $38,485

$38,485 Limited: $41,130

$41,130 Woodland Edition: $36,045

The 2024 RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid powertrains are carryover. The vanilla version is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, shifting through an eight-speed automatic and returning an EPA-rated 30 miles per gallon combined. The hybrid trim adds an e-motor to that 2.5-liter, system output climbing to 219 hp and returning up to 40 mpg combined with benefit of the e-AWD system. We're still awaiting information on the RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid model.

