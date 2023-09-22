2024 Toyota RAV4 Woodland Edition adds Army Green and a cargo mount

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 is making its way to dealers later this year in plain gas-engine form, plus hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. We have information on the first two for now. The razzle dazzle addition to the lineup is an Army Green color available on the Woodland Edition trim — which only comes on the RAV4 Hybrid — as well as the Adventure and TRD Off-Road trims. All three variants also get the option of two-tone paint jobs. For an additional $500, the Woodland Edition can mix a Midnight Black Metallic roof with Army Green or Ice Cap body colors. Or buyers can spec the whole thing in Midnight Metallic Black. The Woodland also adds a $925 Weather Package with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats and rain-sensing wipers with a de-icer function. Finally, it gets a standard 1.25-inch activity mount ready to accept a cargo carrier or bike rack, expanding the outdoorsy hauling options beyond the standard roof rails and crossbars.
Applying two-tone paint to the Adventure and TRD Off-Road doesn't incur additional cost, and these two provide the option of a white roof as well.
As for MSRPs, the non-hybrid RAV4 trims are up $200, all RAV4 Hybrid prices but one rise $250, while the Woodland Edition goes up $670 in its second year on the market. MSRPs after the $1,350 destination charge are:
Gas:
- LE: $29,825
- XLE: $31,335
- XLE Premium: $34,225
- Limited: $38,130
- Adventure: $36,020
- TRD Off-Road: $39,445
The Adventure and TRD-Off-Road only come with all-wheel drive. The other trims can add AWD for $1,400.
Prices for the 2024 RAV4 Hybrid:
- LE: $32,835
- XLE: $34,335
- XLE Premium: $37,225
- SE: $35,520
- XSE: $38,485
- Limited: $41,130
- Woodland Edition: $36,045
The 2024 RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid powertrains are carryover. The vanilla version is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, shifting through an eight-speed automatic and returning an EPA-rated 30 miles per gallon combined. The hybrid trim adds an e-motor to that 2.5-liter, system output climbing to 219 hp and returning up to 40 mpg combined with benefit of the e-AWD system. We're still awaiting information on the RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid model.
Related video:
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue